Delhi air pollution: Too soon for offline school, say parents

New Delhi: Following a Delhi government order, primary schools in the national capital reopened on Wednesday after being closed since November 5.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday that primary schools are to reopen today, on November 9, and that the ban on outdoor activities for the higher classes has been lifted.

This ban was imposed in the wake of worsening condition of Delhi air pollution and the decreasing air quality in the national capital. Parents, however, believe that it is too soon to resume school.

"It would have been better if the children were kept at home only as it is difficult for them to manage as neither there is much greenery nor the Delhi schools are capable enough to provide facilities to students. Around 80 per cent of students in my child's class have a sore throat and this pollution can affect their health severely," said Upasana, a parent in Delhi.

She further suggested that schools should undertake certain measures on their resumption, like placing an air purifier in the classrooms and teaching in closed spaces to ensure that the air quality does not affect the students' health.

Travelling amidst the smoke

Some parents also believe that dropping off their children at the schools amidst the pollution is "another challenge".

"It is huge problem and is challenging for us to drop them off amid this pollution. We can't even send them via bus and rather prefer dropping them off in our own vehicles. I think schools should have remained shut until the air quality improves," said another parent Braj.

Notable risk for the minors

On the other hand, some parents believe that school reopening is a good decision for the older students but online education was an easy and safe for minors.

"Senior students have enough sense to manage but it turns difficult when we talk about the minors. I believe the primary section should be given 15 days more leaves (sic)," said Rani.

Meanwhile, after the relative improvement in the Air Quality Index, the Delhi government lifted various previously imposed bans, including the ban on the entry of trucks into the national capital.