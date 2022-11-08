DU Admission 2022: Seat matrix revised by Delhi University for PG admissions

Representational image

New Delhi: Delhi University has put out an official notification regarding the seat matrix's revision for the post-graduate programme at DU. DU's official website - admission.uod.ac.in. - is where candidates can check the seat matrix list which has been revised.

Till 5 PM, November 3, candidates can login to their dashboard and revise their preferences for their departments and colleges. The preferences will determine the provisional allocation of seats and during the preference change window, candidates can also update their marks.

Registrations for DU's mid-entry admissions, 2022 was also closed by DU on November 7, 2022. The third merit list of DU will also be released soon, on November 10, 2022.

Between November 11 and November 13, candidates must accept their assigned seats, and institutions will review and approve applications until November 14, 2022. The candidates have until November 15, 2022, to submit their admission costs online.