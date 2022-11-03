DU UG Admission 2022: As CSAS Round 2 allocation closes today, Delhi University accepts 15,000 new admissions

Representational image | Photo by PTI

New Delhi: Today, November 3, the University of Delhi closed the window for fee payments for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round two allocation. According to official sources, the institution has admitted almost 15,000 new students (15,236), while nearly 9,000 applicants (9,439) who chose to upgrade their seats in the round 1 allocations obtained greater preferences in the CSAS round 2 allocation.

On November 2, the university reported that 16,661 applications are currently being processed, 3,784 new applications have been received, and approximately 8,022 candidates have chosen to upgrade their seats. On November 5 for the third round of the CSAS, the DU will publish a list of the open seats in round 2. Between November 5 and November 7 the university will open the DU UG mid-entry window and the chance to reorder to higher choices.

Up to 33,739 candidates choose to move up to a higher programme and college preferences. The institution has upgraded the choices of approximately 11,649 of the candidates. Based on the mix of programmes and colleges the candidates choose during the preference-filling phase, the CSAS round 2 allocation was made.

On November 10, the third DU CSAS merit list will be released. By November 13, 2022, qualified applicants may 'accept' the seats offered under the DU third merit list. This year, the Delhi University is using the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to administer admissions for undergraduate (UG) programmes.