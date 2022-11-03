e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU UG Admission 2022: As CSAS Round 2 allocation closes today, Delhi University accepts 15,000 new admissions

DU UG Admission 2022: As CSAS Round 2 allocation closes today, Delhi University accepts 15,000 new admissions

On November 2, the university reported that 16,661 applications are currently being processed, 3,784 new applications have been received, and approximately 8,022 candidates have chosen to upgrade their seats.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Photo by PTI
Follow us on

New Delhi: Today, November 3, the University of Delhi closed the window for fee payments for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round two allocation. According to official sources, the institution has admitted almost 15,000 new students (15,236), while nearly 9,000 applicants (9,439) who chose to upgrade their seats in the round 1 allocations obtained greater preferences in the CSAS round 2 allocation.

On November 2, the university reported that 16,661 applications are currently being processed, 3,784 new applications have been received, and approximately 8,022 candidates have chosen to upgrade their seats. On November 5 for the third round of the CSAS, the DU will publish a list of the open seats in round 2. Between November 5 and November 7 the university will open the DU UG mid-entry window and the chance to reorder to higher choices.

Up to 33,739 candidates choose to move up to a higher programme and college preferences. The institution has upgraded the choices of approximately 11,649 of the candidates. Based on the mix of programmes and colleges the candidates choose during the preference-filling phase, the CSAS round 2 allocation was made.

On November 10, the third DU CSAS merit list will be released. By November 13, 2022, qualified applicants may 'accept' the seats offered under the DU third merit list. This year, the Delhi University is using the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to administer admissions for undergraduate (UG) programmes.

Read Also
DU admission 2022: More than 8,100 students allotted seats in second round
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

DU UG Admission 2022: As CSAS Round 2 allocation closes today, Delhi University accepts 15,000 new...

DU UG Admission 2022: As CSAS Round 2 allocation closes today, Delhi University accepts 15,000 new...

Delhi pollution: Parents divided on school closures as air quality worsens

Delhi pollution: Parents divided on school closures as air quality worsens

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches portal for selection of PM Shri schools; state govts...

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches portal for selection of PM Shri schools; state govts...

Four MBBS seats in 2022-23 for spouses, children of terror victims; November 15 last day of...

Four MBBS seats in 2022-23 for spouses, children of terror victims; November 15 last day of...

US: Florida school shooting perpetrator sentenced to life in prison

US: Florida school shooting perpetrator sentenced to life in prison