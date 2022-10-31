DU admission 2022: More than 8,100 students allotted seats in second round

Representational photo | FP photo

New Delhi: Over 8,100 new student applicants have been allotted seats in second round of college and programme allocation of Delhi University (DU), a DU registrar has informed PTI.

Over 11,600 candidates, allotted seats in first round of DU admission, have also been upgraded to college of their choice, according to Registrar Vikas Gupta.

DU candidates can check out the second allotment list on the website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who have their application number and password can log in and download the list.

Between October 31 and November 1, candidates who applied for DU counselling may accept the seats that have been assigned to them. The final day to submit admission fees is November 3, 2022, and the verification round will end on November 2. The round two merit list for applicants who chose to upgrade their higher "programme and college combination" preferences is available on the admission.uod.ac.in website.

This year, Delhi University is using the Common University Entrance Test as the basis for its undergraduate admissions procedure (CUET 2022). Around 70,000 UG seats and 79 UG programmes are currently being offered through the university's 67 colleges through the admissions procedure.

Here's how to check DU Round 2 allotment list:

Visit admission.uod.ac.in, the official website.

To view the DU round two CSAS allocation list, click here

Enter your login information.

On the screen, CSAS round two allotment list will show.

Take a printout of the CSAS round two allotment list for your records by downloading it.

With inputs from PTI