DU Admissions 2022: Second seat allotment list for UG programs out; know more here

Candidates should choose the "accept allocation" tab after seeing their DU Admissions 2022 result.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
DU Admissions 2022: Second seat allotment list for UG programs out | Representational image
Delhi University (DU) has released the undergraduate (UG) admission CSAS round 2 merit list today, October 31. The CSAS second merit list is available for download on the official websites- admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in.

Candidates will be allowed to “Accept” the allocated seat between 10 am on Monday, October 31 and Tuesday, November 1, 04:59 pm. If candidates fail to accept their seat in the mentioned time, their seat will stand cancelled and they would not be allowed to participate in the following rounds of seat allocation.

The DU Admissions 2022 round 2 merit list consists of the candidates' details like ranks and seats allotted depending on the programmes and colleges. Once candidates accept their seats, the college will verify their eligibility and their documents. The process of reviewing and approval of applications will take place from October 31 to Nnovember 2 between 10 am and 5 pm.

It is mandatory for the candidates to pay their application fees online latest by November 3. Candidates should choose the "accept allocation" tab after seeing the result.

