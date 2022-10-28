DU Admissions 2022: More than 25 percent of shortlisted candidates from first merit list freeze seats | File Photo: PTI

On Thursday, a Delhi University (DU) official said that over 25 per cent of the 59,100 candidates who secured admission in DU round 1 seat allocations have frozen their seats while nearly 60 per cent of them have opted for an upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference.

Thursday was the last day for opting for an upgrade. "As many as 35,388 students have opted for an upgrade, while 15,398 have frozen their seats," the official said. It was not immediately clear the status of the rest about 8,300 candidates. 'Freezing seat' means that a candidate has locked the 'programme+college combination' they got and they will not be looking for an upgrade.

Read Also DU Admissions 2022: Over 35 percent students admitted via first merit list choose to upgrade

The university had opened a two-day window on Wednesday allowing those who gained admission in undergraduate courses to upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference. The upgrade option was available for those who have not been allocated their first preference of course and college, the official said. There are over 6,500 candidates who have been allocated their first preference of course and college.

Delhi University's first round of seat allocation ended on Tuesday, with around 59,100 candidates sealing their admission to undergraduate programmes by paying fees. Depending on the availability of seats, the university will announce the second round of the Central Seat Allocation System on October 30.