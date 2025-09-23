 UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In Muzaffarnagar
UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In Muzaffarnagar

A 14-year-old boy has been missing since September 21 after being scolded for a quarrel with a classmate, police said on Tuesday. His family staged a protest against the school authorities, alleging negligence.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In Muzaffarnagar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Muzaffarnagar: A 14-year-old boy has been missing since September 21 after being scolded for a quarrel with a classmate, police said on Tuesday.

His family staged a protest against the school authorities, alleging negligence.

The boy, identified as Aryan Kumar, a Class 9 student at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Baghra village, was last seen following the incident.

"On a complaint from the school and the boy's parents, a case has been registered and a search operation has been launched," SP (Rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters.

According to the complaint filed by the school principal, Aryan had a quarrel with a classmate and was reprimanded. He has been missing since then.

