IBPS PO 2025 Preliminary Exam Results OUT At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the preliminary results for the Probationary Officer (PO). Candidates who sat the exam can verify their eligibility on the IBPS official website, ibps.in. The IBPS PO hiring process consists of three stages: preliminary exams, major exams, and interviews.
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Important dates
IBPS PO Preliminary Exam: August 17, 23, and 24, 2025
IBPS PO Main Exam: October 12, 2025
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check the result
The following steps must be taken by candidates in order to access and download the scorecard:
Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
Step 2: To view the IBPS PO preliminary results for 2025, click the link on the homepage.
Step 3: After entering your login credentials, click the "Submit" button.
Step 4: The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 will now appear on the screen.
Step 5: Print the 2025 IBPS PO Prelims scorecard for your records after downloading it.
Direct link to check the result
IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: Phase of exam
There are three phases to the IBPS PO exam: preliminary, main, and final. Those who passed the IBPS PO preliminary test in 2025 will be able to take the main exams.
IBPS PO Recruitment 2025:
Total Vacancies: 5,208 (for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts)
Bank-wise vacancies:
Bank of Baroda: 1,000
Bank of India: 700
Bank of Maharashtra: 1,000
Canara Bank: 1,000
Central Bank of India: 500
Indian Bank: Not Released (NR)
Indian Overseas Bank: 450
Punjab National Bank: 200
Punjab & Sind Bank: 358
UCO Bank: Not Released (NR)
Union Bank of India: Not Released (NR)