IBPS PO 2025 Preliminary Exam Results OUT At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the preliminary results for the Probationary Officer (PO).

Friday, September 26, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the preliminary results for the Probationary Officer (PO). Candidates who sat the exam can verify their eligibility on the IBPS official website, ibps.in. The IBPS PO hiring process consists of three stages: preliminary exams, major exams, and interviews.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Important dates

IBPS PO Preliminary Exam: August 17, 23, and 24, 2025

IBPS PO Main Exam: October 12, 2025

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to check the result

The following steps must be taken by candidates in order to access and download the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: To view the IBPS PO preliminary results for 2025, click the link on the homepage.

Step 3: After entering your login credentials, click the "Submit" button.

Step 4: The IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 will now appear on the screen.

Step 5: Print the 2025 IBPS PO Prelims scorecard for your records after downloading it.

Direct link to check the result

IBPS PO Recruitment 2025: Phase of exam

There are three phases to the IBPS PO exam: preliminary, main, and final. Those who passed the IBPS PO preliminary test in 2025 will be able to take the main exams.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2025:

Total Vacancies: 5,208 (for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee posts)

Bank-wise vacancies:

Bank of Baroda: 1,000

Bank of India: 700

Bank of Maharashtra: 1,000

Canara Bank: 1,000

Central Bank of India: 500

Indian Bank: Not Released (NR)

Indian Overseas Bank: 450

Punjab National Bank: 200

Punjab & Sind Bank: 358

UCO Bank: Not Released (NR)

Union Bank of India: Not Released (NR)

