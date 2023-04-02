 UP: 13-year-old boy ends life after failing class 7 exams
Updated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
The victim's parents alleged that a teacher at the school had been pressuring him to take extra tuition classes. | Representative Photo

Lucknow: A 13-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by hanging after he failed in class 7 examinations. The incident took place in Atsalia village under the limits of the Roza police circle.

The boy, in a suicide note, said that he was being "humiliated" by his teachers at the private school he attended and that his parents had forced him to continue studying despite his struggles.

The victim's parents alleged that a teacher at the school had been pressuring him to take extra tuition classes and had demanded Rs 5,000 in exchange for passing marks.

SHO Roza K. B. Singh said: "There are no signs of foul play. The body has been sent for autopsy and the matter is being investigated."

Mental Health Helplines

Mental Health Helplines | File

