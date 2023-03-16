 UP: Class 11 girl dies by suicide after English exam; principal booked for abetment
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP: Class 11 girl dies by suicide after English exam; principal booked for abetment

UP: Class 11 girl dies by suicide after English exam; principal booked for abetment

DCP Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said an FIR under IPC 306 (abetment to suicide) has been registered. "The girl was taking an English exam and had never been scolded by the teachers earlier. We will probe the sequence of events and check the CCTVs," Kaushik said.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
School director Nirmal Tandon told reporters that the girl was a commerce student and was taking her English exam when caught copying. | (Representational image)

Lucknow: The principal and staff of a private school in Uttar Pradesh have been booked for abetment to suicide after the death of a female student.

In his complaint, the father of the Class 11 girl stated that he got a call from a female teacher at school. "The teacher said that my daughter was caught copying and asked me to visit the school in Sarvodaya Nagar," he said.

The father, who is employed with UP Police's Radio Wireless department, asked his wife to go instead as the DGP Uttar Pradesh was to visit the Radio headquarters.

Read Also
UP: Online attendance the next big step to curb dropouts in secondary schools
article-image

"My wife was not allowed to enter the school and was told that all students had left," he said. On reaching home, his wife looked nervous and shocked and told him that their daughter was not found at the school.

"I immediately reached the school and found my daughter sitting on a stool and taking the exam all alone. I tried to console her, but a staff member stopped me and told me to meet the principal. The principal humiliated me for not paying attention to my daughter's studies and made us sit for over 50 minutes at a separate place," the complaint said.

He alleged his daughter was tortured mentally and physically by the principal, class teacher, and other staff and he tried to console her but she ended her life following the torture.

SHO Mahanagar, K.K. Tiwari said, "The girl locked herself in a room. When her parents got no response after knocking on the door, they broke it open to find her hanging. "

DCP Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said an FIR under IPC 306 (abetment to suicide) has been registered. "The girl was taking an English exam and had never been scolded by the teachers earlier. We will probe the sequence of events and check the CCTVs," Kaushik said.

School director Nirmal Tandon told reporters that the girl was a commerce student and was taking her English exam when caught copying. "We did not scold her, rather counselled her and her parents. All is recorded in CCTVs which we have shared with police," she said.

Read Also
IIT-Bombay suicide: Darshan Solanki's kin files complaint alleging son died due to caste...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET Topper AIR 1 Aarushi says consistency is the key

NEET Topper AIR 1 Aarushi says consistency is the key

CUET UG 2023 Registration crosses 11 lakh mark: Exam to be conducted in 3 Shifts

CUET UG 2023 Registration crosses 11 lakh mark: Exam to be conducted in 3 Shifts

UP: Class 11 girl dies by suicide after English exam; principal booked for abetment

UP: Class 11 girl dies by suicide after English exam; principal booked for abetment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma gets his BTech degree after 37 years

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma gets his BTech degree after 37 years

Visa Fraud: Canada to deport 700 Indian students after detecting forged documents

Visa Fraud: Canada to deport 700 Indian students after detecting forged documents