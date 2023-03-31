IIT student’s suicide: Powai police to be questioned by senior official

Darshan Solanki, a student who allegedly died by suicide at IIT Bombay in February 2023, had alleged caste discrimination before his death. | FPJ

The Powai police is likely to be questioned by a senior official about its investigation of the suicide allegedly committed by a Dalit student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Bombay) on February 12. The student Darshan Solanki, 17, had allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of his hostel building late evening. The Powai police searched his hostel room, but did not find any suicide note.

Delay in revealing deceased's note found below table

However, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was appointed by the government on February 28, found the suicide note just below Darshan’s study table in his room on March 3. He had reportedly written that “Arman (Khatri) has killed me”. The fellow student referred to in the note lived in the same hostel wing as Darshan.

Strangely, the SIT led by joint commissioner (crime) Lakhmi Gautam had disclosed finding the note only on March 27. The reason for the long delay in the disclosure of the crucial evidence is not known.

Powai police filed FIR on Thursday

On Thursday evening, after dilly dallying for several weeks, the Powai police registered the FIR against unknown persons. This FIR, filed by Darshan’s father Rameshbhai Solanki, was later transferred to the SIT.

Khatri had been questioned by the SIT but later released. Another intriguing aspect of this case is the delay in obtaining the opinion of the handwriting expert with regard to the note. An expert said a four-word suicide note should not take so long to give opinion.

Darshan’s mother had confirmed that it was indeed her son’s handwriting. However, his father, sister and an aunt had their doubts. Khatri is likely to be arrested only if the handwriting expert confirms that the handwriting is that of Darshan.