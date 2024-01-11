University of York Adjusts Entry Requirements For International Students Amid Financial Challenges

University of York, UK | Official Website

The University of York is adjusting entry requirements for certain international students, who pay higher fees, citing financial challenges, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The move allows the admission of overseas applicants with grades equivalent to B/B/C at A level for undergraduate programs or a 2:2 degree for postgraduate courses.

This decision, impacting all departments, aims to address a potential downturn in international student enrollment due to financial pressures faced by universities.

York denies lowering entry grades but emphasizes a more flexible approach for international offer holders who miss their grades, similar to normal practices during clearing for domestic students, FT said.

The university highlights the importance of remaining competitive globally and considering individual circumstances. York is part of the Russell Group, a collection of research-intensive UK universities.

UK Unis under pressure

Amid financial challenges, UK universities, reliant on international students for income, are under pressure due to stagnant domestic student fees. International student fees contribute nearly 20% of university income, with a significant financial impact.

Former universities minister Jo Johnson has expressed concerns about potential substandard or fraudulent university applications resulting from rapid international recruitment.

The Financial Times analysis indicates that non-EU international students are less likely to obtain top grades compared to domestic students. Recent reports suggest a drop-off in international student enrollments, influenced by global competition and border closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The challenging period ahead for international student recruitment in the UK is underscored by data showing a 37% decrease in overall deposit payments for the January 2024 intake compared to the previous year.