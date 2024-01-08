Stricter UK Visa Rules Draw Mixed Reactions From Indian Students

US is one of the most popular study destinations for Indian students. | File

In a recent move, the UK government has implemented stricter visa rules for international students, including Indians, enrolling at British universities. The new regulations, effective this month, limit the ability of foreign students to bring family members with them, with exceptions only for postgraduate research courses and government-funded scholarships.

UK PM Officially Announced New Rule

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared the news on social media, stating, "From today, the majority of foreign university students cannot bring family members to the UK. In 2024, we’re already delivering for the British people." The UK Home Office cited these changes as part of a broader plan to reduce migration and prevent the misuse of student visas as a backdoor route to work in the UK.

The restrictions specifically target the "unreasonable practice" of overseas students bringing dependents, a phenomenon that has surged by over 930 per cent since 2019, according to official figures. The move is expected to see an estimated 1,40,000 fewer people coming to the UK.

Home Office In UK Comments On The Change

Commenting on the changes, a representative from the Home Office in UK emphasised that the government is committed to balancing the preservation of the UK's world-leading higher education sector's attractiveness while preventing institutions from exploiting immigration over education.

UK Home Secretary, James Cleverly, stated, "This government is delivering on its commitment to the British public to cut immigration. We have set out a tough plan to rapidly bring numbers down, control our borders and prevent people from manipulating our immigration system, which will come into force throughout this year.”

Indian Students Concerned

However, concerns have arisen among Indian students studying in the UK and those planning to pursue education there. Expressing concern about the impact on their academic journey and personal lives, Shubh Shah, Indian student pursuing education at University of York, UK, shared, "This change will make it challenging for me to have my family here, and it adds to the stress of studying abroad. I hope there are exceptions for those who genuinely need family support."

Positive Student Reaction

On the positive side, some students view the move as an effort to maintain the quality of education and prevent misuse of the system. Ritika Patel, an aspiring student from Mumbai planning to study in the UK stated, "There is a possibility that this rule might make things tougher, I personally see this as a step to ensure that people are genuinely going to the UK for education. It gives me confidence that the UK is serious about the quality of its education system."

Expressing a different opinion and concern, Sumesh Tirlotkar, another aspiring student from Mumbai planning to pursue education in the UK, shared, “This definitely is a hurdle and a big concern for parents especially because they are always concerned when sending their children to a foreign country and I know so many of my friends whose parents accompanied them to their host countries abroad.”

The UK government has pledged to collaborate with universities to design an alternative approach for the brightest and the best to bring dependents to the UK's leading universities while continuing efforts to reduce net migration. The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak-led UK government remains committed to bringing down levels of migration, both legal and illegal, into the country.