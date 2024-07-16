University of Leeds And IIT Kharagpur Sign MoU For Joint Supervision Of PhD Programs |

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IITKGP) and the University of Leeds (UoL) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in acknowledgment of India's rising significance and to establish a long-term collaboration.

Strengthening global research collaborations

This collaboration aims to enhance academic and research cooperation through the joint supervision of PhD programmes in the fields of Civil Engineering, Transport Studies, and Biological Sciences.

A team from IIT Kharagpur was invited to join the University of Leeds’ 25-Year Celebrations in Delhi on the 28th of June 2024. This occasion also featured the signing of the Joint External Supervision Agreement, commemorating the relationship between the University of Leeds and IIT Kharagpur.

Prof. Manuel Barcia, Dean of Global Engagement at the University of Leeds, commented on the partnership, saying, "By integrating our research capabilities and academic expertise, we are paving the way for innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges.”

Prof. Rabibrata Mukherjee, Dean, International Relations, IIT Kharagpur, opined that “Under the aegis of the MoU, several activities have been carried out including joint research projects, exchange of students and faculty members, joint guidance of student thesis, etc. To further strengthen the collaboration, the two Institutes now have the External Joint Supervision Agreement, which will immensely benefit doctoral students, wherein they will receive mentorship and guidance from faculty members of both the Institutes. The initial themes of collaboration that have been identified are Clean Energy for All, Sustainable Transport, Resilient Infrastructure, Healthcare and Well-Being, Chemicals and Waster, and Water and Sanitation which also address some of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.”

IIT Kharagpur is discussing a plan with the University of Leeds for a partnership agreement to support student exchanges. They're also considering joining a virtual center focused on sustainable development led by Leeds. Additionally, IIT Kharagpur is exploring the chance to attend Leeds' first International Partners Conference in December 2024. This event could strengthen their collaboration with Leeds and allow them to share ideas with other partners.