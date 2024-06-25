University Of Leeds And IIT Madras Collaborate On Virtual Centre For Sustainable Development

University Of Leeds |

The University of Leeds, UK, and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a Joint Virtual Centre of Excellence on Sustainable Development (VCoE-SD).

Strengthening links and broadening collaboration

The objective of this network is to enhance existing linkages between Leeds academics and other Indian universities engaged in sustainable development, as well as to broaden the University of Leeds's cooperation with IIT Madras. The partnership will create multidisciplinary teams to tackle global issues, which will develop knowledge and innovation in various fields.

The MoU includes developing joint research projects and organising academic activities such as courses, conferences, seminars, symposia, and lectures. It also promotes the exchange of research and teaching personnel, student placements and exchanges, and the sharing of publications and other materials.

Key stakeholders

British Deputy High Commissioner to Chennai, Mr. Oliver Ballhatchet MBE, who witnessed the signing, said, “It was an honour to witness the signing of the MoU between IIT Madras and the University of Leeds. This partnership shows how academic and research collaborations between the UK and India can address global challenges and create sustainable solutions. As the University of Leeds celebrates 25 years of engagement in India, this MoU highlights the commitment to fostering academic excellence and driving progress that benefits both our nations and the world at large.”

“We are pleased to join forces with IIT Madras, a leader in technological and scientific research. This partnership highlights our commitment to international collaboration and addressing global issues through joint research and academic exchange. Our vision will initially focus on the UK and India, with plans to extend it globally in the future,” stated Prof. Vasilis Sarhosis, Chair in Resilient Structures and Infrastructure at the School of Civil Engineering, University of Leeds.

Dr. Satyanarayanan Seshadri, Advisor, Global Partnership at the Office of Global Engagement, Head, The Energy Consortium, IIT Madras, and faculty member, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “Leeds and IITM share a commitment to research and internationalisation. As a first initiative, a virtual collaborative group on various sustainability topics is established. These faculty-led activities are expected to result in researcher mobility, joint Doctoral/Masters programs, and participation in bilateral and multilateral funding opportunities for research and development.”