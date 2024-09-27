University Of Chicago Receives Record $100 Million Anonymous Donation To Support Free Expression Initiatives

University Of Chicago | Photo by Robert Kozloff

The University of Chicago (UChicago) has received a $100 million (Rs 748.3 crore) donation from an anonymous donor to advance the work of the University of Chicago Forum for Free Inquiry and Expression, both on campus and in society beyond academia. The gift (donation) is believed to be the largest-ever higher education gift in support of free expression.

The Chicago Forum, started a year ago by President Paul Alivisatos, promotes free and open discourse at UChicago and worldwide. It hosts events that bring together students, faculty, education leaders, and diverse guests to discuss and practice the values of free inquiry and expression.

“Our community has developed principles and policies that are widely seen as global exemplars in our quest to be a place of truth-seeking. This remarkable gift will create an enduring forum for this struggle. The Chicago Forum will allow us to significantly deepen this project here at the University of Chicago and will expand this important work on a much larger scale,” said President Alivisatos.

This donation supports UChicago’s commitment to free expression and will enable the Chicago Forum to expand its work quickly, including:

Free Expression Fellows: Supporting researchers who are furthering free speech-related work worldwide, particularly those who have encountered barriers to expression at their institutions or in their native countries, is the special program's aim. Junior scholars will be able to explore an idea pertaining to freedom of thought and expression.

Academic Freedom Institute at UChicago: The new grant will help the Institute's expansion outside higher education. The initiative, which was piloted for the first time this summer, has gathered officials from more than 20 colleges and universities to attend workshops on developing academic freedom programs at their institutions.

Fostering Open Discussions Across Differences: The Chicago Forum will support an evidence-based approach to events that encourage productive talks among individuals with a diversity of opinions on challenging subjects in an era of growing division, disinformation, and divisive arguments. It will host the first of three talks in October exploring a potential route toward Middle East peace. Speakers will include an Israeli academic from Tel Aviv University and a former leader of the Palestinian Authority who is currently a Princeton University scholar.

Orientation for the Practice of Free Expression: In an effort to foster awareness and discussion of the Chicago Principles and how to apply them in a campus environment that values diversity in opinions, experiences, and backgrounds, the Chicago Forum now offers orientation sessions to all incoming undergraduates, graduate students, faculty, and staff at UChicago.

Research on Emerging Free Expression Issues: The donation will fund cutting-edge research, including studies on the potential effects of blockchain and artificial intelligence on free speech. The Chicago Forum will look at how technology might promote dialogue and self-expression in the dynamic realm of online media.

“We want the Chicago Forum to build on the university’s traditions as the place for cutting-edge thinking to address today’s challenges. We also want every student to have the experience of speaking their mind and the possibility of changing it in conversation with others. This transformative gift will allow us to build upon what we’ve started and have a much larger impact,” said Tom Ginsburg, the Leo Spitz Distinguished Service Professor of International Law at the University of Chicago Law School and inaugural faculty director of the Chicago Forum.