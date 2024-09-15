Tips for IELTS Exam By Indian Student Who Score 8

Akash Surve | Akash Surve

1. Start with Reading a Book

- For those with a few weeks or months to prepare, start reading a book is a simple yet effective way to improve language skills. If there's already a foundation in English, study in an English medium school, this can provide a solid boost. Read good literature, not junk magazines. Reading helps word power and also a good understanding of the language.

2. Focus on Listening and Reading Mocks

- One of the key strategies is to focus on listening and reading. Many website offer mock tests for both sections. Regular practice with these mocks helps familiarize with the test format, timing, and overall structure. Consistent practice can lead to excellent scores in both listening and reading. Constant listening helps better grasp if the language.

3. Writing Practice is Essential

- Writing can be a challenging section and often harder to score well in. Regular practice is crucial. Resources like the YouTube channel "E2 IELTS" provide guidance on two important areas: data writing and thought expression. "Makkar ielts" also offers quarterly PDFs with useful practice materials. Having someone, like a senior or coach, review essays and provide feedback helps improve grammar and structure. Writing helps gain confidence and if someone of authority can review that would be the best option.

4. Tackling the Speaking Section

- The speaking section, especially the impromptu part, can be tough. After being given a topic, there’s only a couple of minutes to prepare before speaking. However, avoid memorising answers. Instead, use the topics as prompts for practice with a partner or record yourself to evaluate progress.Memorising will confuse you when the actual exam takes place. Constant reading practise will greatly improve strength in this Section.

5. Reduce Filler Words

- Avoid using filler words like "um" or "like." Taking pauses is a much better approach than filling gaps with unnecessary words. Recording yourself and monitoring how often fillers are used can help reduce their frequency over time, eventually replacing them with meaningful pauses This helps in life as well. Not to use filler words because the opposite party will tend to get bored and switch off concentration. .

6. Be Casual and Authentic

- During the speaking test, it’s okay to be a little casual. There’s no need to focus on perfection—just aim for clarity and natural expression. Avoid repeating yourself, and concentrate on communicating thoughts clearly and confidently. It helps to think clearly and speak it then speaking in circles trying to make a point in circles.

As told to Simple Vishwakarma