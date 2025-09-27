 Union Minister Of State Jitendra Singh Hails IIT Jammu Expansion As 'Matter Of Pride'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUnion Minister Of State Jitendra Singh Hails IIT Jammu Expansion As 'Matter Of Pride'

Union Minister Of State Jitendra Singh Hails IIT Jammu Expansion As 'Matter Of Pride'

Union MoS Jitendra Singh praised the rapid expansion of IIT Jammu, calling it a “matter of pride.” PM Modi laid the foundation for eight IIT expansions, including Jammu, creating 10,000 new seats and establishing state-of-the-art research parks. The initiative aims to boost India’s innovation, R&D, and higher education infrastructure.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh | PTI

Jammu: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for the expansion of IIT Jammu, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh called it a matter of pride.

Union Minister Of State Jitendra Singh's Statement

Speaking to reporters, Jitender Singh said, "It is a matter of pride that a leading institute like IIT is being developed in Jammu at a quick pace. Even before 2014, people of Jammu have demanded a high-standard institute. Engineering college in Srinagar, which became an NIT afterwards, even with that, people demanded a high-level institute."

Read Also
"I Love You Meri Jaan”: Man Thrashes Auto Driver Who Secretly Recorded Students Near Delhi...
article-image

"An IIT for Jammu was announced in 2014, in the first interim budget by the late Arun Jaitley. Jammu IIT has developed the most among the new IITs, and this is a matter of pride for us. In the NIF index, IIT Jammu is in the top 60 engineering institutes in India," he added.

FPJ Shorts
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Check Out Weather And Pitch Report For The High-Octane Clash In Dubai
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Check Out Weather And Pitch Report For The High-Octane Clash In Dubai
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
XAT 2026 Official Mock Test Link To Go Live Today; Window Open Until September 28
XAT 2026 Official Mock Test Link To Go Live Today; Window Open Until September 28
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw

Union MoS Singh added that a research park, like in IIT Madras, will also be established at IIT Jammu.

"A research park will also be established here, which will be a new concept for North India. The first research park was established in IIT Madras," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi virtually laid the foundation stones for the expansion of eight IITs-Tirupati, Palakkad, Bhilai, Jammu, Dharwad, Jodhpur, Patna, and Indore--at an investment of around Rs 11,000 crore.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Elderly Woman Booked For Blocking Dalit Students From Using Common Path; Video Goes...
article-image

The expansion will create capacity for 10,000 new students over the next four years and will establish eight state-of-the-art research parks, thereby strengthening India's innovation ecosystem and providing a strong push to research and development.

Meanwhile, PM Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development works worth over Rs 50,000 crore in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

The slew of projects spans across telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing sectors, among others.

In the field of telecom connectivity, the Prime Minister will commission more than 97,500 4G mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore with swadeshi technology. This includes more than 92,600 4G technology sites commissioned by BSNL.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

XAT 2026 Official Mock Test Link To Go Live Today; Window Open Until September 28

XAT 2026 Official Mock Test Link To Go Live Today; Window Open Until September 28

Students In Poonch Showcase Creativity At Kala Utsav With Clay Modelling, Dance, Music And Visual...

Students In Poonch Showcase Creativity At Kala Utsav With Clay Modelling, Dance, Music And Visual...

SSC Begins Applications For Over 3,000 SI Delhi Police And CAPF Posts 2025; Know Selection Process,...

SSC Begins Applications For Over 3,000 SI Delhi Police And CAPF Posts 2025; Know Selection Process,...

SSC Releases Provisional Answer Key For Selection Post Phase 13 Exam 2025; Online Challenges Open...

SSC Releases Provisional Answer Key For Selection Post Phase 13 Exam 2025; Online Challenges Open...

Union Minister Of State Jitendra Singh Hails IIT Jammu Expansion As 'Matter Of Pride'

Union Minister Of State Jitendra Singh Hails IIT Jammu Expansion As 'Matter Of Pride'