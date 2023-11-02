Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Explores Abu Dhabi's Thriving Tech Startup Ecosystem

Dharmendra Pradhan | Dharmendra Pradhan/X

In a move to bolster international collaboration in the field of education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan embarked on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates. As part of his itinerary, Pradhan's visit to Hub71, a prominent global tech startup ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, garnered significant attention.

What is Hub71?

Hub71, situated in the heart of the city, has emerged as a beacon for startups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The ecosystem offers a comprehensive support network for burgeoning startups, including co-working spaces, mentorship programs, funding opportunities, and other vital resources. Currently, Hub71 houses over 1,000 startups representing more than 60 countries and has attracted over USD 1 billion in funding for its startups.

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan insight

During his visit, Minister Pradhan gained insight into Hub71's innovative model, which brings together entrepreneurs, investors, industry partners, corporates, mentors, and government regulators to foster a spirit of enterprise and facilitate the exponential growth of startups. In a post on his social media platform, Pradhan lauded Hub71, stating, "A vibrant community of innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors working together to shape a sustainable and prosperous future."

An insightful visit to HUB71 in Abu Dhabi.



A vibrant community of innovators, entrepreneurs and investors working together to shape a sustainable and prosperous future. At @hub71ad industry partners, corporates, investors, mentors as well as govt regulators provide all the… pic.twitter.com/1WCvNi0i5E — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 2, 2023

Pradhan's visit underscored the significance of collaborative ecosystems in realizing a country's full entrepreneurial and innovative potential. He noted that such symbiotic environments with a "whole-of-society approach" play a crucial role in nurturing startups and fostering innovation.

Pradhan's visit included a meeting with Dr. Ahmad Al Falasi, the UAE Minister of Education, where they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen existing educational cooperation, focusing on student and faculty mobility and other key initiatives.

In addition to exploring Hub71, Pradhan's visit also involved engaging with the Indian diaspora in the UAE, receiving a warm welcome from the Odia community. These interactions highlighted the commitment of both nations to enhance educational and skill development cooperation, facilitating smoother student and workforce mobility.