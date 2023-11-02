India Plans To Open CBSE Office In Dubai: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and HE Sara Musallam | Dharmendra Pradhan/X

In a significant move to strengthen educational ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, has announced plans to open an office of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Dubai. The announcement came during his recent visit to the UAE.

Key discussion during their meeting

During his visit to Abu Dhabi, Pradhan held fruitful discussions with Sara Musallam, the UAE's Minister of State for Early Education and Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). The talks focused on various aspects of education cooperation between the two nations.

Expressed appreciation towards HE Sara Musallam and the Abu Dhabi leadership for their support to IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus. IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus will be an exemplar of 🇮🇳🇦🇪 friendship.



— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 1, 2023

One of the key highlights of their conversation was the support needed from the Indian side to advance the progress of the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus. Pradhan expressed his gratitude for the crucial role that the UAE has played in supporting CBSE-affiliated Indian schools in the Emirates, ensuring that Indian students continue to receive an education rooted in their home country's curriculum.

Pradhan remarked, "UAE's support to Indian schools has played a critical role in ensuring Indian children in the Emirates remain connected to Indian curricula and roots."

The Education Minister also highlighted the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus as a symbol of the strong friendship between India and the UAE, emphasizing the importance of education as a pillar of their bilateral relationship.

In addition to his meeting with Sara Musallam, Pradhan visited the upcoming campus of IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi and met with UAE's Minister of Education, Ahmad Al Falsai. During the latter meeting, a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to enhance cooperation in educational institutions between the two countries. The MoU aims to promote student and faculty mobility, joint research programs, course design, and various educational events of mutual interest.

Dharmendra Pradhan's three-day visit to the UAE is expected to foster increased collaboration and synergy in the critical areas of education and skill development, strengthening the bonds between India and the UAE in the field of education.