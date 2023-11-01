India And UAE Sign MoU To Boost Educational Collaboration And Mobility

Dharmendra Prasad and HE Dr. Ahmed Belhoul sign the MoU on behalf of UAE and India. | Dharmendra Prasad/X

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have taken a significant step toward strengthening their educational cooperation with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement, signed in Abu Dhabi, focuses on enhancing collaboration in the fields of education, encompassing student and faculty mobility, the exchange of educational information, capacity development, and academic partnerships between institutions in both nations.

Key provisions of the India-UAE MoU

The MoU's key provisions in the ministry statement said, “This MoU encompasses various aspects, including the Exchange of Information in Education, Capacity Development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teaching staff, and the Facilitation of academic collaboration between Higher Education Institutions in both countries. This collaboration will pave the way for offering Twinning, Joint Degree, and Dual Degree Programs, further strengthening educational ties between our nations”

An MoU was signed between India and the UAE today to strengthen the existing education cooperation between both our countries.



The UAE is a global economic hotspot, India is a global talent hotspot. The MoU will enable India 🇮🇳 and 🇦🇪 to leverage their strengths for harnessing… pic.twitter.com/W0OfcgN49k — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 1, 2023

Furthermore, the MoU paves the way for the establishment of a Joint Working Group (JWG) responsible for overseeing its implementation. The JWG will meet at least once a year, alternately in India and the UAE, to review progress and address any challenges that may arise.

Union Minister's vision for educational collaboration

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his gratitude for the UAE's support to Indian curriculum schools and discussed plans for student exchange programs between the two nations. Pradhan also visited Abu Dhabi schools during his three-day visit, including 42 Abu Dhabi, a school known for its focus on disruptive learning.

As Pradhan noted, "UAE being a Global Economic hotspot and India being a Global Talent hotspot, both sides should work together to build a knowledge bridge to cement our civilisational connect."