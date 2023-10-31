India: Union Minister For Education Dharmendra Pradhan To Strengthen Educational Ties During UAE Visit

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | Representative pic

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, is gearing up for a significant three-day diplomatic mission to the United Arab Emirates from November 1 to 3, 2023. This visit is poised to play a pivotal role in cementing the educational and skilling partnerships between India and the UAE.

What are the key goals of the Dharmendra Pradhan's UAE Visit?

The primary objective of this visit, as articulated by the Ministry of Education, is to "foster synergy, collaboration, and partnership in the fields of Education & Skill Development." The visit aims to create a platform for mutually beneficial opportunities in these vital sectors.

Dharmendra Pradhan took to X, and tweeted, “Leaving for the UAE tonight. Look forward to the three-day visit where I will be meeting key Ministers and stakeholders from schools & skills to deepen engagements in education and skill development as well as to bolster the knowledge bridges between our two great countries. I am confident the visit will add more vibrancy to our cooperation in the knowledge vertical and also to -Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

Key highlights of Minister’s engagements and visits in the UAE

On November 1, 2023, the Minister is scheduled to meet with esteemed dignitaries including HE Ms. Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education and Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Education Minister of the UAE, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Al Falasi, and Foreign Minister of the UAE, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed.

In addition to these meetings, Minister Pradhan will visit the Interim Campus of IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi and the 42 Abu Dhabi School for Disruptive Learning. He will also engage with the Odiya Community in the UAE at the Indian Embassy Auditorium.

On November 2, 2023, Minister Pradhan's itinerary includes visits to Hub 71, a global tech ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, and BAPS Mandir. In Dubai, he will explore the training facilities of EFS, a facility management company. The Minister will also engage in discussions with H.E. Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, meet with the principals of CBSE Schools, and interact with the IIT/IIM Alumni and Heads of educational institutions in Dubai.

The final day of the visit will see Dharmendra Pradhan meeting H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, and representatives of VFS in Dubai.

