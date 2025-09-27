 Union Education Ministry Gives NCERT Role Of Endorsing Certificates Of School Education Boards
IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Union Education Ministry Gives NCERT Role Of Endorsing Certificates Of School Education Boards | File Pic

New Delhi: The Union Education Ministry has entrusted the NCERT with the responsibility of granting equivalence to Secondary (Class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) certificates awarded by various School Education Boards, an official said on Friday.

About The New Arrangement

This new arrangement has been put in place for the purpose of admission of students to higher education institutions and employment under the Central government, state governments and Union Territories, said the official.

This new notification issued on September 6 supersedes the earlier notification dated November 15, 2021, wherein the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) was entrusted with this responsibility.

article-image

The equivalence granted by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be valid at all India level and will automatically provide inter-se parity between School Boards in India, facilitating smooth inter-School Education Board migrations for students across the country, said the official in a statement.

The NCERT will discharge this responsibility through the National Assessment Centre, Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH), established under the National Education Policy 2020.

This responsibility will be exercised for the purpose of admission of students to higher education institutions and employment under the Central Government, State Governments and Union Territories, said the official.

article-image

The new system applies to Central Government, State Government and private Indian School Boards established by an Act of Parliament or State legislature, executive orders of the Central Government or State Governments, or by statutory bodies and recognised institutions having the mandate to do so, said the statement.

The new notification ensures that the equivalence granted by NCERT shall automatically be considered as inter-se parity between the Boards in India, thereby facilitating smooth inter-School Education Board migrations.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

