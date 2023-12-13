 Union Education Minister Introduces Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 In Rajya Sabha
Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Union Education Minister Introduces Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 In Rajya Sabha | ANI photo (Representational Pic)

In a move to make reforms at the higher education level, the Union Education Minister today discussed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing. The bill seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009, which establishes central universities for teaching and research in various states.

The Lok Sabha passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on December 7, 2023. This bill aims to set up central universities dedicated to teaching and research across different states.

The Bill seeks to establish a Central Tribal University in Telangana which will be named ‘Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University’. It will provide avenues of higher education and research facilities primarily for the tribal population of India.

In October of this year, Prime Minister Modi announced the formation of 'Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University' in Telangana's Mulug District during a public event in Mahbubnagar. He also disclosed that the university will be built with a budget of Rs 900 crore.

Following the approval of the bill in the Rajya Sabha, it will now be sent to the President of India for final approval. Once the bill receives the president’s approval, it becomes a law.

Central Tribal university obligatory under AP reorganisation act

Replying to the debate, union education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the establishment of a central tribal university in Telangana is obligatory under the Andhra Pradesh re-organisation act, 2014.

In Andhra Pradesh, a tribal university has been set up already and the campus has started functioning, he said and added, "If the Telangana government had co-operated at the right time, this university would have come up by now. They took a long time to provide land, so there was a delay in the implementation.

(with PTI inputs)

