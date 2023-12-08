Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Encourages Colleges To Establish Selfie Points Featuring PM Modi's Image

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

In a move aimed at recognizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global achievements, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Thursday that colleges across the country are encouraged to set up selfie points featuring images of the Prime Minister. The initiative seeks to celebrate the accomplishments that have brought pride to the nation on the international stage.

Minister Pradhan Defends Voluntary Selfie Points

Responding to objections raised by some members in the Lok Sabha, Pradhan emphasized that the establishment of these selfie points is not mandatory. While addressing the concerns, he pointed out that it has been a tradition to display pictures of the president, prime minister, and Mahatma Gandhi in schools and offices. Pradhan defended the initiative, stating, "Now, when we are putting selfie points with pictures of a leader who has made us proud globally and taken the country to different heights, what is your problem? It is a democracy. If you don’t want to click selfies, don’t."

He further clarified that clicking selfies at these designated points is a matter of pride and not an obligation. Pradhan highlighted that children are enthusiastically participating in this celebration, emphasizing that the prime minister represents the entire nation, transcending party or class affiliations.

UGC mandates campus selfie points to showcase India's diverse achievements

Last week, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued instructions to universities and colleges nationwide to establish selfie points at key locations within their campuses. The UGC clarified that institutions are permitted to install these points based on officially approved designs and 3D layouts provided by the Ministry of Education. The purpose of these selfie points is to promote awareness among young individuals about India's accomplishments across diverse fields.

