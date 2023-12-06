Dharmendra Pradhan Unveils Indian Institutes Of Technology (IITs) Delhi And Madras To Establish Campuses Abroad

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | @dpradhanbjp

In a significant development, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced in the Rajya Sabha that two of India's premier institutions, IIT Delhi and IIT Madras, are set to establish campuses overseas. The move is aimed at extending the reach of Indian educational excellence globally.

IIT Delhi is scheduled to inaugurate a campus in Abu Dhabi, while IIT Madras has established a presence in Zanzibar, focusing on addressing the educational needs of African countries. This initiative underscores the internationalization efforts within the Indian education sector.

Building the bridge

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the need to bridge the gap for Indian students seeking educational opportunities abroad. "Today our students are compelled to go outside. Now not only foreign institutes will come to India, but two have initiated the process to open their universities in Gujarat, Gift City," he stated, emphasizing efforts to attract foreign institutions to set up campuses in India.

Quality and fee structures

The regulatory framework aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP), focusing on quality and fee structures to ensure global standards while catering to student needs. "Quality and fee structure are envisioned in the regulation of NEP. Now more students will receive global standard education," Minister Pradhan noted. He reiterated the importance of granting autonomy to academic institutions, with a committee established to scrutinize applications.

According to the reports, addressing concerns about reservations or affirmative action at foreign universities in India, Minister Pradhan clarified that these institutions would function under their respective countries' regulations. He emphasized that while Indian universities follow specific guidelines, new forms of scholarships are designed to promote diversity and inclusivity in education.