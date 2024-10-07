 UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 751 Vacancies Starting October 11
UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 751 Vacancies Starting October 11

Candidates can apply online at sssc.uk.gov.in. The application fee is Rs 150 for certain categories and Rs 300 for others. A written exam is tentatively scheduled for January 19, 2025.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced a recruitment notification for 751 vacancies across various state departments. Online applications will open on October 11 and close on November 1. Interested candidates can apply at the official UKSSSC website, sssc.uk.gov.in. From November 5 to November 8, applicants can make changes to their submitted applications.

Available Vacancies

Data Entry Operator: 3

Computer Assistant-cum-Receptionist: 3

Junior Assistant: 465

Receptionist: 5

Housing Inspector: 1

Mate (Irrigation Department): 268

Supervisor: 6

Application Fee

The application fee varies by category:

SC, ST, EWS, and Divyang (PWD) candidates: Rs 150

Unreserved and Uttarakhand OBC candidates: Rs 300

Candidates from Uttarakhand who are orphans are exempt from the fee. Payments can be made online through various methods.

How to Register

Visit the official UKSSSC website, sssc.uk.gov.in.

Register for an account if you haven’t already.

Complete the online application form with accurate personal and educational information.

Upload required documents, including your ID and certificates.

Pay the application fee.

Review your application before submitting. Print a copy for your records.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 42 years old as of July 1, 2024. Age relaxation applies as per government regulations.

Educational Requirements: Most positions require completion of the 12th standard or equivalent. Typing skills are necessary for certain roles. Refer to the detailed notification for specific eligibility details.

Important Dates

Release of UKSSSC Junior Assistant Notification: October 4, 2024

Online Application Start Date: October 11, 2024

Last Date to Apply: November 1, 2024

Application Modification Period: November 5 to November 8, 2024

Tentative Written Exam Date: January 19, 2025

