UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 751 Vacancies Starting October 11

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced a recruitment notification for 751 vacancies across various state departments. Online applications will open on October 11 and close on November 1. Interested candidates can apply at the official UKSSSC website, sssc.uk.gov.in. From November 5 to November 8, applicants can make changes to their submitted applications.
Available Vacancies
Data Entry Operator: 3
Computer Assistant-cum-Receptionist: 3
Junior Assistant: 465
Receptionist: 5
Housing Inspector: 1
Mate (Irrigation Department): 268
Supervisor: 6
Application Fee
The application fee varies by category:
SC, ST, EWS, and Divyang (PWD) candidates: Rs 150
Unreserved and Uttarakhand OBC candidates: Rs 300
Candidates from Uttarakhand who are orphans are exempt from the fee. Payments can be made online through various methods.
How to Register
Visit the official UKSSSC website, sssc.uk.gov.in.
Register for an account if you haven’t already.
Complete the online application form with accurate personal and educational information.
Upload required documents, including your ID and certificates.
Pay the application fee.
Review your application before submitting. Print a copy for your records.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 42 years old as of July 1, 2024. Age relaxation applies as per government regulations.
Educational Requirements: Most positions require completion of the 12th standard or equivalent. Typing skills are necessary for certain roles. Refer to the detailed notification for specific eligibility details.
Important Dates
Release of UKSSSC Junior Assistant Notification: October 4, 2024
Online Application Start Date: October 11, 2024
Last Date to Apply: November 1, 2024
Application Modification Period: November 5 to November 8, 2024
Tentative Written Exam Date: January 19, 2025