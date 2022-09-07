UK's one-year master's programme to be recognised in India

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Memorandum of Understanding signed on 25.04.2022 between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on mutual recognition of academic qualifications.

The Mutual Recognition of Qualifications agreement between India and the United Kingdom aims to promote academic collaboration and student mobility. The UK requested recognition of their One Year Masters Programme, and a decision was made to establish a joint task force for this purpose.

The MoU aims to facilitate mutual recognition of educational qualifications, study periods, academic degree/qualification documents, and accreditation by educational institutions in both countries.

This MoU excludes professional degrees such as engineering, medicine, nursing, para-medical education, pharmacy, law, and architecture.

It will also make it easier to establish Joint/Dual degree courses between Higher Education Institutions, which is one of our NEP 2020 goals for the Intel-nationalization of Education.

This MoU will promote bilateral information exchange about educational structure, programmes, and standards, and increase student and professional mobility between the two countries. It will also encourage other areas of cooperation in the education sector, including the development of study programmes agreed upon by the Parties.

