CAT 2022: Registration deadline nears for MBA candidates

Registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 is due on September 14. A CAT test is administered for admission to postgraduate management programmes (PGP) offered by Indian Institutes of Management and other participating institutions and for shortlisting candidates for fellow programmes in Management (FPM).

The CAT is an online test lasting three hours. CAT 2022 registration can be done online at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2022 will take place on November 27.

A number of institutions in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhyamprath, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal will accept CAT 2022 scores for MBA programmes.

CAT 2022 will be conducted and administered by IIMs as a requirement for admission to various management programmes.