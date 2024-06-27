 UK's Cambridge, Don Bosco University Partner For English Communication Excellence
Cambridge University | Representational Pic

Cambridge University, UK, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam Don Bosco University, located in Sonapur, Guwahati.

Partnership for English language communication

This partnership designates Assam Don Bosco University as a Centre of Excellence in English Language Communication, enhancing its role as a Cambridge English Education Partner.

According to Shiksha report, Dr. Jose Palely, Vice Chancellor of Assam Don Bosco University, expressed optimism about the collaboration in a media briefing. He highlighted that the agreement is anticipated to pave the way for further cooperative ventures. "Students will receive training in communicative English, equipping them with essential skills for the industry," Dr. Palely stated.

Mr. Samir Prasad Chettri, Regional Head representing Cambridge Press and Assessment, emphasised the critical importance of professional English language communication for securing employment overseas. He noted, "Our country is emerging as a global leader in human resources. We cannot overlook the crucial role of the English language in working abroad and navigating job interviews. Effective communication is vital, especially in a nation with diverse languages."

