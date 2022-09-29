UK: University of Strathclyde, Glasgow offers scholarships for Faculty of Humanities & Social applicants

University of Strathclyde | File

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is offering several scholarships for its Faculty of Humanities & Social applicants joining postgraduate taught programmes in the academic year 2022/23.

All self-funded, international (non-EU) fee-paying offer holders with strong academic qualifications are encouraged to apply. Please note - you must hold an offer to a full-time postgraduate taught degree programme starting in January 2023 before your scholarship application will be considered.

If you're applying for a postgraduate taught degree programme, you'll receive a scholarship award equivalent to a 20% reduction of your tuition fees, which will typically be £3,000 - £3,750.

In addition to this, the university has a limited number of Dean’s International Excellence Awards for its postgraduate taught applicants. These scholarships are worth £4,000 - £5,000 and will be offered to exceptional applicants at postgraduate taught level. Applicants need to only submit one application and will be considered for all levels of postgraduate taught scholarships.

Please note that the awards cannot be combined, you will be considered for either the Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences International Scholarship Postgraduate Taught or the Dean’s International Excellence Award.

Number of scholarships - 60

Value - £3,000 - £5,000

Deadline - November 30, 2022

Help with - Tuition fees

Duration - One year

Subject- Education, English, History, Law, Languages, Politics, Psychology, Speech and language therapy, Journalism, Social policy, International relations, Social work

Eligibility - Postgraduate Taught

To be considered for the Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences International Scholarship applicants should have a 2:1 (or equivalent) in their undergraduate degree.

Dean's International Excellence Awards

To be considered for a Dean’s International Excellence Award, students are required to demonstrate academic excellence (usually a UK first-class undergraduate degree or international equivalent), and the potential both to make a significant contribution to the Strathclyde community during their studies and in their chosen profession upon graduation (assessed by information provided in the scholarship application form). The deadline for applications for the Dean’s International Excellence Award is 30 November 2022.