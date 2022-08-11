University of Strathclyde, Glasgow invites applications for MSc Advanced Computer Science; more details here

University of Strathclyde |

Glasgow: The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for its MSc Advanced Computer Science with Data Science course starting in January 2023.

The MSc aims to give students the skill set needed in a range of industries, which addresses the challenges of data revolution particularly in relation to its modelling, storage, and access.

Due to the high demand for data scientists across a number of sectors, as businesses require people with the right combination of technical, analytical and communication skills, opportunities have arised in a range of industries such as finance, films and games, pharmaceuticals, health care, consumer products and public services.

Students will also have the opportunity to participate in recruitment events and meet industry employers such as JP Morgan, Adimo, JWF and more. Students can choose leading classes, that include machine learning, deep learning, data wrangling, legal and ethical aspects of data science, software engineering, and use of contemporary tools and packages.

The university is also offering opportunities to engage with industry through IT careers fairs, guest lectures from local industry, industrially sponsored projects, and specialist sessions.

Criteria to apply for the course: Minimum second-class honors degree or international equivalent in computer science or another numerate discipline (e.g. mathematics, physics, engineering). Some programming or database experience is normally required.

Fee- £20,650 for international students

Students can learn more at https://www.strath.ac.uk/courses/postgraduatetaught/advancedcomputersciencewithdatasciencejanuary/#whythiscourse or contact science-masters@strath.ac.uk.