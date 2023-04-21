UK university launches Masters course in Psychedelics; to teach usage of LSD, 'magic mushrooms'

Representative Image |

Exeter University in the UK has launched one of the world's first postgraduate courses on Psychedelics in order to teach healthcare workers about the proper usage of psilocybin m, LSD, MDMA, and other psychoactive drugs in therapeutic work.

“As the world wakes up to the potential for psychedelics to be an important part of the toolkit to treat some of our most damaging mental health conditions, it’s vital that we’re training the workforce to meet the demand. The global body of high-quality evidence is now irrefutable – psychedelics can work where other treatments have failed," stated Professor Celia Morgan from the Department of Psychopharmacology, as per a report by the Guardian.

The programme, which will be titled Psychedelics: Mind, Medicine, and Culture, was announced at 'Breaking Conventions', which is considered Europe's largest Psychedelic conference.

Individuals who are healthcare workers and therapists can take advantage of the new programme as it will cover a range of topics, including existing psychedelic therapies and research in psychology, psychiatry, and neuroscience, along with modules on philosophy, which will focus on the insights into consciousness and metaphysics that psychedelics provide.

The programme will also incorporate an anthropological look into cultures that have used psychedelics for decades and centuries.

Though illegal in most parts of the world, psychedelics have gained prominence over the years for assisting individuals with the treatment of depression, alcohol, and nicotine addiction.

Many individuals who have fought in wars or gone through traumatic experiences in their lives have used psychedelics to cure post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) related to the same.