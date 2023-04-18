'Anti-Maths mindset,' why is UK PM Rishi Sunak pushing for Maths to be compulsory?

UK PM Rishi Sunak | PTI

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak now has a new goal which is to make Maths great again in the country as he believes an anti-maths mindset has severely affected the European nation's economy.

Sunak is pushing for Maths to be compulsory for individuals till the age of 18 in a bid to make Britain value the subject.

“We’ve got to change this anti-maths mindset. We’ve got to start prizing numeracy for what it is – a key skill every bit as essential as reading,” said an excerpt from the speech set to be delivered in Downing Street according to the Guardian.

Though Sunak's plans has been received as being ambitious in the sector, many in the opposition Labour party believe that it's a goal which will not be fulfilled unless more math teachers are not recruited.

“Once again, the prime minister needs to show his working: he cannot deliver this reheated, empty pledge without more maths teachers,” stated UK’s Shadow Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, according to the Guardian.

The British government has already started working on creating a committee of education experts, mathematicians, business representatives, and more to discuss the possibility of increasing minimum compulsory age from 16 to 18.