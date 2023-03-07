World Maths Day: History, Significance, all you need to know

Pixabay

World Maths Day (8 March 2023) is an international celebration of mathematics. It is a global celebration of mathematics where millions of students aged 5 to 18 across the world compete in live mathematics challenges.

The day was created by 3P Learning (the makers of Mathletics).

It is all-inclusive, free, and accessible to both schools and children learning at home. It lasts 48 hours in order to cover all global time zones. On this day, millions of students worldwide compete in Live Mathletics challenges to decide a global winner, as well as in entertaining activities that highlight the magic of numbers.

How to participate?

To get their kids signed up to participate in World Maths Day, teachers and parents can head to the official World Maths Day website and register. Moreover, registration is free.

The games on the platform are aimed at students aged 4 to 16, with the goal of boosting accuracy and confidence in arithmetic and problem-solving.

World record

World Maths Day even holds a world record for the largest maths competition. On March 3, 2010 1,204,766 participants from 235 different countries across the world took part in the celebrations.

Millions of students from 240 countries and territories worldwide participate in the event every year. Last year's event blended a traditional online math challenge with a social media costume contest in which children dressed up as famous mathematicians and human-sized computers.