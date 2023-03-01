UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly meets with EAM Jaishankar; launches Young Professional Scheme

EAM Jaishankar meet UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly | Twitter

New Delhi: With the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting to commence on March 3, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar to discuss the UK-India 2030 roadmap, which aims to strengthen ties between both countries in areas of defense, security, trade, and investment.

The Ministers also held discussions about the Young Professionals Scheme which aims to allow young Brits' and Indians, between the ages of 18 to 30, to live and work in each other's countries for a period of two years.

Interested candidates can visit - https://www.gov.uk/india-young-professionals-scheme-visa - to know more about the scheme.

The Young Professionals Scheme will be launched by Cleverly when the latter visits the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) on Wednesday evening.

Cleverly also announced the formation of the UK's first tech envoy to the Indo-Pacific region, in order to boost ties with India.

“India is a hugely important partner to the UK and the deeper ties we are forging now will help to grow the UK economy and boost our industries for the future," Cleverly had stated ahead of the visit in his interaction with reporters.

