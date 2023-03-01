e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly meets with EAM Jaishankar; launches Young Professional Scheme

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly meets with EAM Jaishankar; launches Young Professional Scheme

The Ministers also held discussions about the Young Professionals Scheme which aims to allow young Brits' and Indians, between the ages of 18 to 30, to live and work in each other's countries for a period of two years.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
EAM Jaishankar meet UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly | Twitter

New Delhi: With the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting to commence on March 3, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar to discuss the UK-India 2030 roadmap, which aims to strengthen ties between both countries in areas of defense, security, trade, and investment.

The Ministers also held discussions about the Young Professionals Scheme which aims to allow young Brits' and Indians, between the ages of 18 to 30, to live and work in each other's countries for a period of two years.

Interested candidates can visit - https://www.gov.uk/india-young-professionals-scheme-visa - to know more about the scheme.

The Young Professionals Scheme will be launched by Cleverly when the latter visits the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) on Wednesday evening.

Cleverly also announced the formation of the UK's first tech envoy to the Indo-Pacific region, in order to boost ties with India.

“India is a hugely important partner to the UK and the deeper ties we are forging now will help to grow the UK economy and boost our industries for the future," Cleverly had stated ahead of the visit in his interaction with reporters.

Read Also
UK grants highest number of student visas to Indians in 2022
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: SC rejects urgent hearing on internet shutdowns in state to stop cheating during exams

Rajasthan: SC rejects urgent hearing on internet shutdowns in state to stop cheating during exams

IIT-Madras in a pact with Denmark to take up research projects on next-generation fuels and energy...

IIT-Madras in a pact with Denmark to take up research projects on next-generation fuels and energy...

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly meets with EAM Jaishankar; launches Young Professional Scheme

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly meets with EAM Jaishankar; launches Young Professional Scheme

Australia's Deakin university is set to be the first foreign university to have a campus in India

Australia's Deakin university is set to be the first foreign university to have a campus in India

JEE Mains 2023: Bombay HC deferred plea on 75% marks to April 6

JEE Mains 2023: Bombay HC deferred plea on 75% marks to April 6