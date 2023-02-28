UK grants highest number of student visas to Indians in 2022

Representational image | Photo: Pixabay

The United Kingdom has granted 2,836,490 visas in 2022, with 25% of them being issued to Indians, more than any other country.

Celebrating the milestone on Twitter, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis stated that Indian nationals received the highest number of student, work, and tourist visas from the UK.

The UK has seen an uptick of 73 percent in 2022 in the number of student visas granted to Indian students, compared to 2021.

"Last year issued 2,836,490 visas; 25% of those went to , more than to any other country. Indian nationals received: highest student visas by 73% on 2021; most work visas by 130%; largest share of visit visas, 30%," said the tweet by Ellis.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Launching dreams in the UK, Indian Aerospace Engineering student tells his story

With lakhs of students going to the UK, the majority being Indian and Chinese, the Rishi Sunak government has been mulling curbs on foreign students, which includes reducing the post-study work visa duration and limits on dependents or family members who can come with the students.