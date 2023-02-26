Launching dreams in the UK, Indian Aerospace Engineering student tells his story

Aaditya Syal |

(FPJ's 'My Space' column gives a platform to Indian and international students abroad to relay their experience which can prove to be helpful to many other students. Stay tuned for more!)

Ever since I was a child, I have always been fascinated by aeroplanes. I have grown up watching the popular TV Series “Air Crash Investigation” on National Geographic Channel and I have passionately wanted to become a pilot myself. My inquisitive nature incited an urge to learn more about the science of aerodynamics, propulsion systems, flying mechanics, and aircraft structures, thus sparking my interest in aviation, and I began acquiring more insight into the intricacies of aerospace engineering. I believe that the aerospace domain is one of the most challenging as well as exciting innovations made by humankind, which compelled me to study Aerospace Engineering.

Why I chose UK over other popular study destinations

Home to a multitude of renowned universities, the UK has one of the best education systems in the world. It has a very diversified and inclusive culture as students from all parts of the globe come to the UK to study. There are plenty of extracurricular opportunities available in almost every university including sports, societies, events, etc. Aerospace Engineering is one of the most sought-after degrees with exciting career prospects, and the UK seems to be the most ideal location to study this discipline. There is immense scope for aerospace engineering in the aviation, space, and defence industries here. The University of Sheffield, which is a leading institution in Aerospace Engineering and also a part of the prestigious Russell Group, became a primary choice for me to pursue my course from.

Details, benefits of Aerospace Engineering course

I am currently pursuing an integrated Masters course with a Year in Industry, which sums up to a total of 5 years. The curriculum not only provides opportunities in the aerospace industry but also opens a variety of other disciplines through computer programming, mathematical modelling, statistics, etc. The annual tuition fee for overseas students is £26,950 for 2023-24. Scholarships like The Engineering Excellence scholarship awards up to £3,000 to applicants based on academic merit. The International Undergraduate scholarship is available for students applying to Engineering, at £2,500 per year of study (ts&cs apply) and the International undergraduate Merit scholarship is a competitive scholarship worth 50% of the tuition fees (75 available) from which eligible students can benefit from. There are plenty of internship and part-time opportunities available, and the University has a dedicated Career Service and Year in Industry team which provide extensive support including job vacancies, CV reviews, interview preparations, and 1-to-1 counselling sessions, etc.

Read Also Indian student in Brussels gives valuable advice on living and studying in Belgium

Job opportunities in the UK for students

You have several opportunities in manufacturing, design, and maintenance as a graduate of aerospace engineering. One may choose to pursue a Ph.D. or work for a company. An aerospace engineering graduate is qualified for a variety of jobs, some of them being CAD technician, design engineer, materials engineer, production manager, quality manager, etc.

Students can understand the knows and hows through various mediums

A student can engage in a variety of fun extracurricular activities in addition to academics to keep their interest in their degree. The first is student-led projects; the faculty of engineering is home to Project Sunrise, Project Hex, Project Kestrel, etc. Participating in these projects can help you develop your technical and soft skills and increase your chances of finding employment in the future. Secondly, students can use the library's extensive collection of publications on aircraft and spacecraft concepts to further their knowledge and stimulate their curiosity. Also, students might apply for summer internships to gain some real-world work experience during their break from the university.

The future of Aerospace Engineering in the coming years

The aerospace industry is changing quickly in response to new technical innovations, evolving consumer preferences, and an increasing demand for environmentally friendly solutions. The sector is anticipated to expand further in the upcoming years, and we will see significant developments in major fields of aerospace engineering, such as electric and hybrid-electric propulsion systems, supersonic aircraft, autonomous systems for unmanned aerial vehicles, and space tourism. The industry does, however, also face difficulties including safety and sustainability.

The author is pursuing Aerospace Engineering with an Industrial Placement Year MEng at the University of Sheffield ,UK.