Indian student in Brussels gives valuable advice on living and studying in Belgium

Kaustubh Dhurandhar |

With Germany to its east and France to its southwest, Belgium’s presence as a study destination is dwarfed by the sheer number of international students in the two countries.

However, with over 40,000 international students in the country, Belgium naturally has its fair share of Indian student cohorts in various postgraduate, undergraduate, and research programmes.

In this article, an Indian student, Kaustubh Dhurandhar, in Belgium delves into some important aspects of studying in the European country:

The reason to choose Belgium over other popular study destinations:

Belgium wasn't my first pick as I had applied to numerous universities across Europe before deciding on Vrije Universiteit Brussel. The course I chose is very practical and enjoys a good reputation in Europe. It encourages critical thinking based on scientific facts, which, in my opinion, is crucial for a successful career. Additionally, the fact that Brussels is considered the capital of Europe and is home to numerous MNC headquarters and offices for EU institutions makes it a desirable location for both employment and study.

Following the process to study in Belgium (Language tests, Visa process, university application, etc)

The procedure was more complicated than in other Commonwealth countries or English-speaking countries. English language testing was necessary, so before submitting my application, I undertook the IELTS.

Most of the requirements for obtaining a visa were outlined in a checklist provided by the Belgian Embassy, which includes submitting all necessary national identification documents, proof of acceptance into a university, financial documentation, a police clearance certificate, and a medical certificate.

I submitted my graduation certificate, transcript of records, letters of recommendation from my previous professors, and a language exam for the university application. Since most university deadlines are before April 1, I had to start the application process early in December 2021.

Current accommodation situation

Though I had no problem finding accommodation, because I live with my relatives in Brussels, the housing market in the city is currently becoming more expensive and challenging. I would recommend reading this article from The Brussels Times (one of the most well-known news outlets in Brussels) about the housing crisis called ‘Brussels housing crisis: A problem too big to ignore’ which can provide a good source of background knowledge to incoming students. I would suggest looking at Facebook marketplace to find a good apartment and searching for it on immoweb, Belgium’s leading property website.

Common modes of transport, average cost

All trams, buses, and metros are considered public transportation for the common citizen. It is possible to carry your bikes or fietsen on all these public transport modes, making them a popular choice among students as well. Cars here are an option for the incredibly wealthy citizens (one can live without a car). A travel card is necessary, and it costs €50 per month for adults over 26. For citizens under the age of 26, the yearly cost is €13.

Belgium is known for its artistic culture in Europe | Kaustubh Dhurandhar

Carrying cash in Belgium

You should carry cash when you arrive in Belgium. As soon as you obtain your National ID (residence permit), you will have your bank account. It takes a long time (about 1-2 months) to obtain a national ID card from the commune, so it is advised to have sufficient cash on hand for the time being.

Groceries, day to day expenses

Shopping for groceries early in the day for supermarkets closes at 8:00 p.m. The costs are obviously very high, if you compare them with prices in India. The brands available here might not be well known to Indians and grocery stores don't sell spices either. To cook Indian dishes, you must get the necessary ingredients from Asian or Indian marketplaces. My personal monthly expenses would range from €300 to €400 but it differs from person to person based on their wants and needs.

Lone Indian student in class

I don't see many Indian students - I was the only one in my class. But I can only speak for myself and my own experience. Most of my classmates are non-Belgians, majority of them hailing from other areas of the European Union. The classroom is diverse. My classmates view me as a normal student and are really pleasant to me, unbothered about my nationality.

A major commercial area in Brussels | Kaustubh Dhurandhar

Fun things to do in Brussels, Belgium during your study journey

There are various museums in the city where students can spend time. Walking around the city and parks is free. It costs nothing to visit EU institutions like the European Commission and the European Parliament. One can easily go to the centre on weekends in the evening and get fries or waffles or a drink. If you're willing to spend some time and money, you may take a day excursion over the weekend to places like Paris, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Lille and Rotterdam. It's not necessary to travel abroad; one may spend a day exploring some of Belgium's most attractive cities and towns, like Antwerp, Ghent, Bruges, Liege, among others.

Financial tips while staying in Brussels

Try cooking every day.

Restrict takeouts and dining outs, particularly at pricey Indian restaurants.

Utilise public transportation as much as possible; it is top-notch and comfortable.

Although it is uncommon, use a bike if there is no connectivity.

Purchase notebooks in advance because they are more expensive here and you may want to start taking notes on a laptop.

Belgium's colonial architecture | Kaustubh Dhurandhar

Working while studying in Belgium

Although I don't currently have any part-time job, I am actively looking for it to fit into my schedule. Students may work part-time, but it is advised that they read the regulations on how to do so on the government websites in order to limit work within the allotted time and avoid penalties.

Five major things that Indian students should keep in mind during their time in Belgium

Respect others and be polite to everyone.

Respect other languages.

Follow the rules.

Wear warm clothes during winter.

You will not see the sun for months; so be prepared.

The author is pursuing a Master in Communication Sciences: Digital Media in Europe from Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Belgium.

Read Also Working Indian student reveals the truth about building a career in the UK

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)