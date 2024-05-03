From The Campus: KC College's 'Talking Frames' Reveals Student Filmmakers' Struggles And Success Journeys

Representative Image | Freepik

Kishinchand Chellaram College (KC College) recently hosted its annual film screening event, Talking Frames. This event showcased the creative prowess of third-year Film, Television, and New Media Production (FTNMP) students through a series of film screenings.

The event featured a total of six films, each offering a unique perspective and narrative. Among them were "Hey Dad," "The Last Ride," "Bharosa," "Mani Anna," "Censhorshit," and "Sightless Skins."

The said event was hosted on April 8, 2024.

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) campus correspondent interviewed some team members of the films and students to learn about their struggles and experiences.

Advait, assistant director of "Censhorshit":

"The film 'Censhorshit' delved into the theme of censorship, exploring the constraints imposed on artistic expression," Advait said.

"The team behind 'Censhorshit' revealed that time constraints during pre-production posed significant challenges. They had limited time for scriptwriting and preparation due to various commitments. Despite these hurdles, effective teamwork helped them navigate issues during filming, ensuring a successful outcome for their project," Advait added.

Atharva Agarwal, producer of "Hey Dad":

"'Hey Dad' portrayed the struggle of a man torn between his vivid daydreams and the harsh realities of life," said Agarwal.

"The team behind 'Hey Dad' faced unexpected changes in locations and logistical issues, such as transporting heavy equipment and improvising solutions on set. However, their resilience and adaptability enabled them to overcome these obstacles and deliver a compelling film for the event," Agarwal added.

"Talking Frames was an amazing experience," said Ragini Kariya, a student. "Being a film lover, I liked the range of topics and emotions covered in various films. From action to comedy to philosophy, everything was covered, and the storytelling was superb; it kept us engaged throughout. More importantly, we gained perspective and got to know the depth of the thoughts of young filmmakers. Overall, it was an experience," Kariya highlighted.