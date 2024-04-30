From The Campus: College Students Dive Into Real-World Experience Over Summer Break

Representative Photo | File

For many college students, the summer break is not just a time to relax but a stress to practical experience through internships. Industries ranging from technology to finance, media to healthcare witness a surge in eager interns, keen on applying classroom knowledge to real-world challenges.

On having spoken to a recruiter, they believe the allure of adding valuable experience to their resumes drives many to secure coveted positions in prestigious organisations.

Travel remains a perennial favourite among college students seeking to break free from routine and explore new horizons. With social media amplifying the allure of picturesque locales, travel experiences are increasingly becoming a cornerstone of summer vacation memories.

Tina Aseva a student in her first year who looks forward to her family trip this year to the United States says, “I love traveling but it is a shame I can't do a lot of it every year because of academics. But every year in the summer my family and I make it a point to take a trip somewhere. To me, it's about travel, but to my working parents it's about a change and some peace of mind.”

In a world grappling with social and environmental challenges, an increasing number of college students are channeling their energy toward meaningful causes during their summer break. Whether it's volunteering at local NGOs, participating in community development projects, or advocating for environmental conservation, these young changemakers are driven by a sense of responsibility towards society and a desire to make a tangible difference in the world.

Mae Kingston, an international student who came to India three years ago to pursue postgraduation, has grown to have a soft spot for the underprivileged kids she spends time with during the summer every year. She says, “In a city that felt foreign to me first, showed me towards something I feel very strongly about—helping people, not by giving them monetary assistance but to just sit with them, talk, spend time with them and mainly acknowledge their presence in the real world as equals, my heart goes out to these kids.”

Recognising the importance of staying competitive in an ever-evolving job market, many college students dedicate their summer vacation to acquiring new skills and certifications. Being part of this rat race has them take language courses, coding boot camps, digital marketing workshops or entrepreneurship programmes.

Amid the hustle and bustle of academic life, the summer vacation offers a precious opportunity for college students to reconnect with family and unwind. Whether it's enjoying home-cooked meals, engaging in nostalgic conversations, or simply relishing moments of tranquillity, these respites provide a much-needed balance to the fast-paced rhythm of student life.

Read Also From The Campus: Documentary Festival At KC College Focuses On Social Issues

Saraswat, a student of third-year arts quotes, “As college comes to an end, I get emotional at the idea of this being the last summer vacation of my academic life. I guess as we grow up, we learn to value the simpler privileges that take us back to our childhood.”

The summer vacation for college students in India is a kaleidoscope of experiences, each reflecting the youth's diverse interests, aspirations, and priorities. Whether they choose to embark on professional pursuits, embark on travel adventures, engage in social activism, or simply unwind with loved ones, the summer break serves as a canvas for personal growth, exploration, and self-discovery.