From The Campus: How The Definition Of Long-Distance Relationships Is Changing For Students? | Freepik Image

Long-distance relationships in today’s age seem like a hassle, even more so for students. Apart from handling their courses, lectures, internships, part-time jobs, etc, they must also make time for their special ones. Some problems that students face being in a long-distance relationship are time differences, communication gaps, managing their schedules, studies and coursework.

At the same time technologies, like video calling, virtual games or tele-parties, make a lot of difference for long-distance couples and make the affair less boring.

Kartik Kadam is pursuing a post-graduation in Creative Arts at Deakin University, Melbourne. Speaking to The Free Press Journal (FPJ), Kadam said, “Long distance relationship is treating me and my significant other well so far. One gets to experience love at its purest in a long-distance relationship and I’m glad I’m getting to experience it.”

Kadam believes their long-distance relationship has strengthened them as a couple.

“In my opinion, the distance has made us stronger and more appreciative of all the little gestures the other person does and has left us longing to meet each other and it’s a pretty special feeling. It's also reassuring to have a person I can always count on while adjusting to a new lifestyle as a student in a different country,” he added.

He also told the FPJ that as he and his partner are both pursuing a similar degree, they have a better understanding and mutual respect.

“We ask for each other’s perspective on our assignments or cherish little wins regarding academics or work. We have a five-hour time difference between us so we have become more respectful of one another’s time. We show support through being encouraging each other and staying on call while we study to focus better. We also use this app called Locket which adds a widget on the home screen of your phone where we send one another photos throughout the day just to update each other and make sure the other person feels like they’re a part of our day. We also try giving each other a few minutes of undivided attention to strengthen our bond,” Kadam further told the FPJ.

However, different academic work patterns can make it difficult for couples.

Kimaya Patil, who is pursuing a semester-abroad programme in Bachelor of Design in Interior, Space and Furniture at Nuova Accademia Di Belle Arti in Milan, has a different long-distance relationship experience. “I find managing studies in a new country difficult due to the different academic work patterns. We try updating each other whenever we can but don’t get much time to call due to the time difference. Being a person whose love language is physical touch, I try coping with the distance as well as I can but would prefer a proximal relationship any day. We acknowledge the efforts we make for the other person like I like that he stays up late to talk to me. We also respect each other’s ‘work time’ to not meddle with the other person’s schedules,” Patil told the FPJ.

For some, long-distance relationships even work as a motivation, especially when both are highly career-oriented.

An undergraduate student of Philosophy at Ruia College, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “It’s a different experience. My partner and I are very career-oriented so managing time isn’t difficult. This relationship acts as a motivation for me and pushes me to give my best at whatever I do”.

Despite their aspirations, the student claimed their relationship is strengthened through myriad activities they do together. “We make sure to spare some time for each other every day to maintain the bond between us. The emotional connection we share makes it possible for us to deal with the physical distance. We play games virtually, cook together and watch movies together despite the physical distance,” the student told the FPJ.