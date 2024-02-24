From the Campus: Students Make Real-world Impact Through NGO Collaborations

Special Arrangement

In a recent initiative, the Psychology department at Sophia College organized a month-long internship program, integrated into students' internal assessment, in collaboration with a non-governmental organization (NGO). This experience aimed to enhance understanding of privilege and nurture a sense of gratitude among the participants.

Internship objectives

This internship, an integral part of the curriculum, compelled students to step out of their comfort zones and immerse themselves in the diverse and challenging realities faced by various communities. By actively engaging with the NGO's initiatives, students were provided with an opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in a real-world context.

The goal of the assignment was not merely academic; it was a conscious effort to open the eyes of the students to the privileges they may take for granted. As part of the developmental psychology course, the internship offered students a firsthand experience in observing behavior patterns among underprivileged children and elders.

Student's experiences at NGO

As they delved into the intricacies of the NGO's work, students encountered the struggles of individuals and communities grappling with social, economic, and psychological challenges.

Around 200 students were actively engaged with various NGOs across the city as part of their assignment. Their roles spanned from being teachers to caretakers, offering them diverse experiences and insights during the initiative.

“My time at the NGO was truly eye-opening. At first, I was a bit nervous about interacting with everyone at the ashram. As days went by, though, I got more comfortable, and communication became easier. The emotional journey was intense, and it made me feel deeply empathetic towards the people there”, shared Vidya Bhosale, a psychology student, who worked at Maratha Life foundation.

Khushi Patel, a second year psychology student, working at ‘Reality Gives’ expressed, “My experience was truly heartwarming. The kids were just lovely—they even made me a card on my last day. I met some incredible people along the way, and I'm definitely carrying this journey forward after college.”