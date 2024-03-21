From The Campus: Documentary Festival At KC College Focuses On Social Issues

Roll. Take. Turn. | File Image

Roll. Take. Turn. is the annual documentary film festival, organ- ised by the Department of Mass Media at KC College, HSNC University. This year marks its 21st edition.

It was organised on March 1, 2024 and featured the screening of documentaries made by the third-year students of BAMMC as a part of their contemporary issues paper, taught in the final semester.

This year, the student teams have explored several issues and topics pertaining to Maharashtra under the guidance of veteran sociology professor Nandini Sardesai, with the aim and hope of initiating discussion on these issues among the larger audience.

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) campus correspondent interviewed the top three teams to learn more about their vision and struggles.

"Out of the Blue", a documentary directed by Delara Kavina, won first place. The documentary explores the term "Dalit", its associated struggles and the contrast between rural and urban life. It depicts the daily challenges faced by Scheduled Caste individuals in tier-three cities while also examining the complexities of caste identity in cosmopolitan landscapes like Mumbai.

Through first-hand accounts and observations, it highlights themes such as identity, reservation and media representation of the Dalit community When asked what inspired them to take up this subject for their documentary the team members mentioned that while they were looking for new topics to speak about, a member of their group sent an article about neo Buddhism. They further read about it and realised the importance of the issues faced by the Scheduled Castes and eventually picked the topic of Dalits and their issues.

When asked about their documentary's goal, the team shared that they want to change how people see the Dalit community, especially how the media often shows only one side. They want viewers to think more carefully and realise that there's always more than one perspective to consider.

The documentary "Pratha", directed by Pranav Pareek and Drishti Jain, won second place. "Pratha" delves into the "period hut" practice, exposing the untold stories of women enduring four day exile monthly. The documentary navigates the clash between tradition and evolving perceptions, unveiling the resilience and struggle for dignity in the face of cultural taboos.

The team informed that they came across an article about the tribals in Kurmagarh and how life is challenging for women living there. The women are not allowed to stay in their homes and are made to live in period houses, whose contents are beyond poor. They were shocked that such a thing exists, and then they researched more about this topic and finally wanted to bring this is sue to light. The team faced many tough challenges while making "Pratha".

One big problem was the language barrier because only two of them knew Marathi, the local language. Also, Kurmagarh had issues with naxalism, so they had to be careful. There was no internet or good roads, making it hard to communicate and travel and the women and people there were hesitant to talk or let them film them, probably because they were closed off. But despite these problems, they kept going to share their story.

When asked about the challenges encountered during the production of "Out of the Blue", the team reflected on the hurdles they had to overcome. Despite reaching out to numerous individuals, responses were scarce a common problem encountered in primary research.

Juggling their college work and filming was also tricky, but they managed to work together well. Sometimes, team members got sick or couldn't come for shoots, but they found solutions and finished the project. Despite the challenges, they made a documentary that made people think.

When asked about their documentary's goal, the team emphasised the importance of raising awareness about the ongoing existence of the issue. They wanted people to understand that the biggest challenge lies in the fact that these women don't perceive it as a problem but rather as a tradition ("pratha").

This mindset persists due to a lack of awareness and education. They aimed to shed light on this misconception and advocate for ch change by highlighting the need for education and empowerment within these communities. The third place was won by "Pukaar", a documentary directed by Arjoo Das.

"Pukaar" explores the issue of child abuse through expert perspectives, including insights from legal professionals and interviews with a social worker and a child psychologist. The documentary sheds light on the challenges faced by abused children and questions the paradox of abuse within families in India.

The team chose to show child abuse through expert viewpoints in their documentary They knew that talking about child abuse covered a lot, but with only 20 minutes, they couldn't cover everything.

So, they focused on experts to give a clear picture and make the most of their time. When it came to challenges, the team faced difficulty finding a victim of child abuse willing to share their story Victims of such incidents are often kept confidential, and many are reluctant to come forward and speak about their experiences.

Consequently, the team struggled to find a victim to feature in their documentary resulting in a gap in their storytelling. Their goal was clear to high- light the gravity of child abuse and emphasise that it's not some thing to be taken lightly, as it has a lifelong impact on a child.