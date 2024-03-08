KC College's 10th Media Summit Explores AI's Impact On Storytelling

KC College inaugurated its 10th International Media Summit on March 6. With the theme of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the summit delved into the transformative impact of AI on contemporary storytelling practices. The Mass Media department organised its 10th edition of International Media Summit on the theme of ‘Evolving Mediascape: Storytelling in the times of AI’. The two-day summit included paper presentations, speeches, panel discussions and a workshop.

Advising a balanced approach in the keynote address, Soumitra Sen, founder of Storytellers, said, "Go along with digital, but be attached with physical. The emphasis should be on human uniqueness, child-like curiosity and emotional intelligence as unpredictability is essential to outsmart AI."

Events organised during the summit

Various media professionals and students presented their research papers on subjects like ‘Mimicking the Muse: Analysing AI’s Impersonation of Deceased Poets’, and ‘The Use of AI for Personalized News Content and Delivery’ among others. A workshop was also conducted for the students on "Optimising Pre-Production Development through AI-enhanced Storytelling Approaches". Through movie demonstrations and tasks, students learned the sequential processes, the 360° view, Virtual Reality, Extended Reality and character customisation.

Dr Magdalena Wischnewski, Postdoctoral Researcher at the Research Center Trustworthy Data Science and Security, TU Dortmund University, Groningen, examined whether to trust AI addressing questions of human-AI interaction in the age of ChatGPT while delving into human-AI interaction and its impact on cognition, relationships, and writing skills.

'New Screen Ecology in India'

Dr Smith Mehta, Assistant Professor at the Center For Media and Journalism Studies, University of Groningen, Netherlands, discussed his book, ‘New Screen Ecology in India’, shedding light on digital transformation in the Indian media industry and the evolving landscape of online content creation and distribution.

Independent journalists, advertising professionals, legal advisers and other media professionals joined for a panel discussion on ‘Harmony with Algorithms: Unveiling Innovations and Implications of AI-based Storytelling’. The discussion addressed challenges like fake news and legal complexities, advocating for self-regulation and technological literacy, with an optimistic conclusion about AI’s benefits and advice on upskilling amidst technological advancements.