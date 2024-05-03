Delhi University’s NCWEB Invites Applications For Guest Faculties For UG, PG Courses

Delhi University | File Photo

Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for appointment as the guest faculty at 26 undergraduate and one postgraduate teaching center under the Board’s domain.

The last date for the online application for DU NCWEB is May 22.

For online submission and other details, interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the NCWEB’s official website or the University website.

Vice Chancellor Internship Summer Scheme

The University is also inviting applications for the Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme summer internship 2024. May 4 is the last date to register for the internship. The internship is for a flexible 20 hours per week and comes with a stipend of Rs 10,500 per month. Candidates who have already availed VCIS (summer/part-time) are not eligible for the internship this year. The internship is for a duration of two months in June.

Eligibility

All bonafide students of Delhi University studying at any stream at an undergraduate or postgraduate programme are eligible to apply for the summer internship 2024 programme.

Final year/ final semester students are, however, not eligible.

Students who will complete the internship will get a certificate from the Dean of student’s welfare at the end of their internship.

The Delhi University will also begin registration for DU undergraduate courses by mid May and registration for postgraduate courses will start by April 25.

Along with postgraduate courses, registration for BTech and two five-year integrated programmes, including BA LLB, also began in April. The registration window will be open for a month, post which the second phase of admission will begin.