UK Board Result 2023: Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 results to be out on May 25

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will soon declare the UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 on its official website.

According to the various sources Uttarakhand Board class 10th & 12th Results 2023 are most likely to be out on May 25.

Students will be able to check their Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th result 2023 online using their roll number at ubse.uk.gov.in.

The UBSE 10th, 12th result will be declared on the same date, however, the official confirmation pertaining to result date and time is still awaited.

The Uttarakhand state education minister will announce the UK Board Result 2023 Class 10, 12 through a press conference.

The Board has conducted the Class 10th, 12th exam from March 17 to April 6, 2023. As per the reports, a total of 1,32,115 students appeared in the UK board 2023 Class 10 exams and a total of 1,27,236 students have appeared for the Class 12 board examinations.

Steps to Check UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2023:

Visit the UBSE official website at uaresults.nic.in 2023.

Click on the 'UK Board Result 2023 Class 10 and 12' link on the homepage.

Next, enter the roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Submit the details and UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download marksheet PDF and print a copy for future reference.