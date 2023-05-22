GSEB 10, 12th Result 2023: Gujarat HSC commerce, arts result to be out soon at gseb.org

Gujarat Board HSC Commerce, Arts Result | IANS- Representational pic

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) results for classes 10th and 12th exams will be announced soon on the official website of the Gujarat Board at gseb.org.

To check the result, students have to keep their admit cards with them. As per media reports, the result of class 10th and class 12th will be released this month.

However, no official confirmation has been made by the Gujarat Board regarding the Results 2023.

After the result is released, students will be able to check their exam results through the official website of the Gujarat Board.

If the website crashes or there is a server problem, students can also check their GSEB HSC and matric result 2023 via SMS.

To do so, students need to type “GJ12S" followed by a space and then their seat number.

Then they need to send the message to 58888111. After a short while, students will receive their results on their phones.

Gujarat Board released the class 12th science exam result on May 2.