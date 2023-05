Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare results of Class 10, 12 examination on May 25. In all, 965704 students including 510961 boys and 454743 girls had appeared in Class 10 examination at 3854 centres.

As many as 857560 students including 454320 boys and 403240 girls had appeared for Class 12 exam at 3622 centres. In Class 10 and Class 12, as many as 1823264 students had appeared for exams at 3855 centres