Bhopal: Masked thieves strike car showroom, steal Rs 3 lakh

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of masked thieves sneaked into a car showroom in Misrod and made away with a safe containing Rs 3.10 lakh, the police said on Saturday.

The police added that the incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

According to investigating officer (Ramesh Singh), complainant Adarsh Kumar Pandey is the manager of a car showroom in Misrod. He approached the police on Friday, stating that unidentified men entered showroom by cutting the window grills with a gas-cutter, which went unnoticed by the security guard.

In the CCTV camera installed inside the showroom, the two masked men were captured, who first searched all the cupboards kept in the showroom. When they found a safe kept in the showroom, they tried breaking its lock. When the duo was unable to do so, they made away with it. Pandey said that the safe contained Rs 3.10 lakh.

Later, when the security guard went inside the showroom, he noticed that the grills had been cut. He immediately informed Pandey. The police are sifting through the CCTV footage and efforts are on to nab the culprits, IO Singh said.